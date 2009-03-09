Chinese Chemical Plants Closed

The mayor of Yancheng in the coastal province of Jiangsu, China, has ordered about 30 chemical plants closed after a local company improperly dumped about 30 metric tons of waste phenol into the Xinyanggang River next to an intake pipe for the city’s water supply. The incident deprived about 200,000 residents of drinking water for a day. According to China’s official media reports, Yancheng Biaoxin Chemical, the company behind the illegal waste disposal, produces ammonium chloride, hydrogen peroxide, and chloroetherketone.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter