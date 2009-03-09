Danisco Cuts Back Xylitol Business

The Danish food ingredient company Danisco is reorganizing its xylitol business in light of what it calls new market entrants and fierce price competition. Danisco will reduce xylitol output at its plant in Anyang, China, and mothball xylose production at the site. It is taking a $95 million writedown to account for the changes. Made from birch wood and other renewable raw materials, xylitol is as sweet as sugar but has 40% fewer calories.
