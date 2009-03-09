Frutarom Makes U.S. Acquisition

Israeli flavors expert Frutarom Industries has agreed to acquire California-based Flavor Specialties Inc. for $17.2 million. FSI specializes in flavors and botanical extracts, primarily for the food and beverage industry. The acquisition implements Frutarom’s plan to strengthen its geographical presence in the U.S. The firm has production sites in the U.S., England, Switzerland, Germany, Israel, Denmark, China, and Turkey; it has about 1,500 employees worldwide.
