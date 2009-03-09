Huntsman, Genencor Launch New Bleach

Huntsman Corp.’s textile effects business and enzyme producer Genencor have launched the first result of a sustainable products partnership they formed last year: a new bleaching system for the textile industry. Based on hydrogen peroxide and a Genencor esterase, the system is an alternative to traditional sodium hydroxide and H2O2. It works at lower temperatures and yields water and energy savings of up to 40%, the partners say. Separately, Huntsman Textile Effects is moving its headquarters from Switzerland to Singapore, where it will be close to customers in China, India, and Southeast Asia. Executives expect to be in Singapore by midyear.
