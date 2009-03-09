Inside Instrumentation

CEM Launches Two Microwave Instruments

CEM Corp. has introduced a new microwave synthesizer and a new peptide cleavage system. The Explorer-12 Hybrid is the smallest automated microwave synthesizer commercially available, the company says. It can run both open-vessel reflux and pressurized reactions. The sample deck holds up to 12 10-mL or six 35-mL pressurized vials. The company’s new Accent Cleavage System can perform a full peptide cleavage in less than 30 minutes and accepts 4-, 25-, and 35-mL vessels.

Companies Open Demonstration Sites

Thermo Fisher Scientific is targeting petrochemical industry customers with a new demonstration lab equipped with a range of X-ray spectrometry equipment. Located on the U.S. Gulf Coast, the Sugar Land, Texas, facility houses energy-dispersive and wavelength-dispersive X-ray fluorescence spectrometers, along with other instruments, consumables, and software. Millipore, meanwhile, has opened a new biomanufacturing sciences and training center in Singapore’s Science Park. Customers throughout Asia can use the facility for support and technical service in areas such as separations and purifications.

[+]Enlarge Credit: Dolomite Centre

Dolomite Adds To Microfluidic Chips

Sign up for C&EN's must-read weekly newsletter Email Address * Subscribe » Contact us to opt out anytime

To expand the range of applications in which microfluidics can be used, Dolomite is offering glass and polymer microfluidic chips with integrated metal electrodes. The company can deposit a variety of metals—including platinum, gold, copper, titanium, and chrome—onto the chips in layers between 50 nm and 1 µm thick and with feature sizes as small as 2 µm. Electrode geometries can be created for heating, detecting impedance, and sensing temperature in microreactors or for generating electrical fields for dielectrophoresis. Metal layers also can be deposited on the inside surface of microchannels to create optical flow cells or metal surfaces for catalytic reactions.

Multiple Detectors Improve Flash Unit

Grace Davison Discovery Sciences, a division of W. R. Grace, has launched the Reveleris, a flash chromatography system for sample purification. The Reveleris uses multiple detectors—two ultraviolet detectors and an evaporative light-scattering detector—to recognize peaks better and trigger the collection of more fractions. The cartridges used with the system can withstand pressures of 200 psig and have a greater capacity than other cartridges.

NanoInk Offers New Fabrication Systems

NanoInk has introduced two desktop nanofabrication systems, the NLP 2000 for making nanoarrays and the DPN 5000 for nanopatterning. Both use dip-pen nanolithography to deposit materials, ranging from metal nanoparticles to biomolecules. The DPN 5000 comes equipped with microelectromechanical systems-based items such as probes, probe arrays, inkwells, and substrates to be written upon. It can be coupled with an atomic force microscope to image and immediately characterize deposited nanoscale patterns. With the NLP 2000 system, users can create nano- to microscale features on custom-engineered and functionalized surfaces. The system uses an array of pens to write simultaneously over areas as large as 40 by 40 mm on different types of substrates. Multiple materials also may be deposited at one time.