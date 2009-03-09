Joint Venture To Expand Fly Ash Use

Nalco has formed a joint venture with Sonic Technology Solutions to expand the use of fly ash from coal-fired power plants as a cement substitute. The venture, named SonoAsh, will develop a process to precondition waste fly ash and reduce residual carbon. According to Nalco, 65% of North America’s fly ash is low grade, cannot be used by the cement industry, and ends up in landfills. Because cement production contributes an estimated 7% of global CO2 emissions, the company claims that expanded use of fly ash will help reduce greenhouse gases.
