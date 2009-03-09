Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Peeking More Closely At Gold Catalysis

Chemists have learned more about two types of intermediates—cationic and carbene—that participate in gold catalysis

by Carmen Drahl
March 9, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

Cationic
[+]Enlarge
Opening a disubstituted cyclopropene with a gold phosphene catalyst at low temperature yields a cationic species rather than a carbene.
Opening a disubstituted cyclopropene with a gold phosphene catalyst at low temperature yields a cationic species rather than a carbene.

By employing a cyclopropene rearrangement reaction, chemists have uncovered more about the types of intermediates that participate in gold catalysis. Researchers often invoke electron-poor intermediates such as carbenes or cations to explain the mechanisms of gold catalysis, but such intermediates have tended to elude characterization. Günter Seidel, Richard Mynott, and Alois Fürstner of the Max Planck Institute for Coal Research, in Mülheim, Germany, report their efforts to generate gold carbenes by opening a disubstituted cyclopropene with a gold catalyst (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.200806059). This type of rearrangement has been used to characterize carbene complexes of many transition metals. However, NMR spectra of the team's reactions were more consistent with a cationic species than a carbene. The authors caution that the oxygen atoms used to stabilize the intermediates could bias their system toward cationic forms. Nonetheless, these results, together with their prior reactivity data (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2008, 47, 5030), lead them to conclude that evidence for cationic behavior should be considered when evaluating mechanisms for gold catalysis. The German team's results add to recent definitive observations of the two intermediate types by independent teams (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2008, 130, 17642; Organometallics 2009, 28, 666).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tetratriflylpropene: A new organic superacid is in town
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gold catalysis with less fuss
Nanocatalysts Reveal Structure Sensitivity

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE