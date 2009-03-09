Pfizer Expands Aurobindo Pact

Pfizer has expanded its relationship with Hyderabad, India-based Aurobindo Pharma in a bid to bolster its activities in the generic drug arena. Last year, Pfizer launched its Established Products business unit, with the mission of commercializing products lacking patent protection. The unit currently has annual sales of $10 billion. The deal with Aurobindo expands an earlier five-product pact established in July to cover an additional 39 generic oral drugs in the U.S., 20 in Europe, and 11 in France. Pfizer also gains 12 injectable products, all antibiotics, sold in the U.S. and Europe. Terms of the pact have not been disclosed, but Pfizer says the global market for oral generics is worth $270 billion per year and is expected to grow rapidly in the next five years.
