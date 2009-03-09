Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Slow Economy Hits More Chemical Firms

by Marc S. Reisch
March 9, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

The economic slowdown continues to take a toll on chemical firms. Ferro CEO James F. Kirsch expects that sales for the first quarter of this year will be below the $432 million in sales the company reported in the fourth quarter of 2008. He adds that the firm has slashed capital spending plans in half for 2009 to $35 million, and it has also delayed filing its year-end statement with the Securities & Exchange Commission to complete discussions with lenders over changes to credit agreements. Because of the poor economic environment, stock analyst Dmitry Silversteyn of Longbow Research says, “a significant loosening of covenants likely needs to occur to avoid a possible violation” for Ferro. Separately, plastics compounder A. Schulman says it doesn’t see an imminent recovery in demand and will eliminate 104 jobs to achieve annual savings of more than $5 million. It is also reducing capacity at European and Mexican facilities. And W.R. Grace says its pending emergence from bankruptcy reorganization may be delayed “until the current crisis in the global credit markets more fully abates” because of difficulties in obtaining the $1 billion it needs in new financing.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

AkzoNobel Reports Wide Loss On Paints
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Slow Growing Asia
Chemtura Emerges From Bankruptcy

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE