A Tribute To Egon Matijević

"AGE IS NO BARRIER" by Celia Henry Arnaud made me feel right at home, and not just because at age 72 I'm a 45-year member of ACS and still very active as a senior university professor (C&EN, Jan. 19, page 59). It's also because a near and dear colleague, Egon Matijević, Victor K. LaMer Professor of Colloid & Surface Science, also of Clarkson University, deserves at least the same kudos as the several distinguished professors mentioned in the article. Now age 86 and still actively mentoring, researching, publishing, and speaking, in 2008 he celebrated not only being a 50-year member of ACS but also 50 years as a professor and intellectual leader at Clarkson.
As the author of more than 600 reviewed papers, patents, and book chapters, as well as the winner of several ACS awards, his fundamental and applied achievements in colloid science are heralded by his peers. His achievements serve as both basic and advanced guidelines for new generations of scientists and engineers to follow.
Richard Partch
Potsdam, N.Y.
