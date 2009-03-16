BASF, Dow Open Novel Propylene Oxide Plant

Chemical giants BASF and Dow Chemical have started up a propylene oxide plant in Antwerp, Belgium, that is based on new hydrogen peroxide-to-propylene oxide technology they jointly developed. The plant has a capacity of 300,000 metric tons per year, making it the world's largest facility for the polyurethanes precursor, the partners say. They tout its economies of scale, reduced water consumption, and lower energy usage.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter