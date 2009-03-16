Advertisement

March 16, 2009 Cover

Volume 87, Issue 11

Pharmaceutical companies look for outsourcing partners all along the drug development pipeline

Credit:

Volume 87 | Issue 11
Pharmaceuticals

Pharma Outsourcing

Pharmaceutical companies look for outsourcing partners all along the drug development pipeline

Making Diagnostics Affordable

Nonprofits and academics work toward tests that meet the needs of the developing world

Sweeping Eastward

As the global economic downturn blankets the world, some Eastern European scientists feel the heat

  • Safety

    Safety Board Retreats

    Citing antiterrorism law, Bayer pressures Chemical Safety Board to cancel public meeting on fatal accident

  • Physical Chemistry

    Digital Briefs

    New Software and Websites for the Chemical Enterprise

  • Policy

    Who's Next?

    Veterans of past layoffs tell those facing the ax in the pharma industry what they can expect

Science Concentrates

Analytical Chemistry

A Crayon Box For The Biotech Set

DNA-like labels light up biological systems in a rainbow of colors

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Scientists Can Laugh, Too

 

