Business

Business Roundup

March 16, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 11
Monsanto has applied for U.S. and Canadian regulatory approval of a genetically modified, drought-tolerant corn developed with partner BASF. The companies claim the corn enhances yield by 6–10% in drought-prone areas.

Lanxess will build a facility in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, to make polymer additives and rubber release agents. It is set to open in mid-2010. The firm also says it is close to finalizing a research agreement with the Russian Academy of Sciences.

Air Products has expanded its agreement with China's Best Solar Hi-Tech to supply industrial gases to a new, 330-MW thin-film photovoltaic facility in Nanchang City, Jiangxi province. Air Products will provide hydrogen, nitrogen, helium, and argon gases to the facility.

Air Products will build a carbon dioxide purification system in Windsor, Conn., as part of a Department of Energy-funded project for the capture of CO2 from coal-fired power plants. Removal of acidic impurities will allow the CO2 to be transported via pipeline, the firm says.

Siegfried Holding has named Evonik Industries executive Rudolf Hanko as CEO, effective on May 1. Hans-Josef Ritzert will succeed Hanko as Evonik's director of exclusive synthesis and amino acids. Wilfried Eul will succeed Ritzert as head of Evonik's catalysts business.

DSM has obtained an exclusive license to a drug and biologics delivery system developed by MediVas, which in turn had licensed its technology from Cornell University. DSM says the biodegradable-polymer technology complements its Trancerta drug-delivery platform.

Pfizer has sold its Latina, Italy, plant to Germany's Haupt Pharma, a contract manufacturer of finished-dose pharmaceuticals. The plant, which employs more than 450 people, makes ready-to-take dosage-form antibiotics.

