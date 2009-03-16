CF Spurns Agrium Acquisition Offer

The board of directors of fertilizer maker CF Industries has rejected an acquisition offer by rival Agrium, calling its proposal of $72.00 per share "grossly inadequate." CF is in the midst of its own effort to acquire Terra Industries, a bid that has been unsuccessful so far. CF accuses Agrium of attempting to interfere with its proposed merger with Terra. Meanwhile, CF has adjusted its all-stock offer for Terra to equal $27.50 per Terra share as long as the ratio of the two firms' stock prices stays within a certain range. Terra has rejected that offer as well.
