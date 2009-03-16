Congress Examines Forensic Science

The House Science & Technology Subcommittee on Technology & Innovation held a hearing on March 10 to look at the status of forensic science. The hearing was in response to a National Academies’ report (C&EN, Feb. 23, page 7), and it looked at the report’s recommendation to create a new independent agency to lead forensic science efforts. The new agency would provide oversight and quality assurance, according to the report. Some in Congress are hesitant to support such a plan. “I would like to explore how we can build upon and improve existing federal capabilities rather than trying to create a whole new government structure,” Subcommittee Chairman David Wu (D-Ore.) said. The hearing explored the potential role NIST could play in an alternative scenario to the Academies’ recommendation. More hearings are expected.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter