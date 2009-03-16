Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Double-Duty Cancer Killer

Porphyrin dimer first helps to kill a cancer cell and then act as a beacon for the cellular viscosity changes that result from the fatal blow

by Sarah Everts
March 16, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

A new two-for-one molecule that helps kill cancer cells can also act as a beacon for the cellular viscosity changes that result from the fatal blow. The molecule could become a useful tool for researchers who wish to study drug transport and diffusion in cells, note chemists Marina K. Kuimova of Imperial College London and Peter R. Ogilby of the University of Aarhus, in Denmark, who developed the compound (Nat. Chem., DOI: 10.1038/nchem.120). The European team first built a conjugated porphyrin dimer that creates cytotoxic oxygen species when irradiated with light, a clinical cancer treatment also known as photodynamic therapy. The team then examined the rotation of the porphyrin dimer by monitoring the fluorescence of the molecule as it spun within a cell, a motion that correlates with cellular viscosity. The chemists show that there is an increase in the viscosity of a cell by about an order of magnitude near the molecular beacon after cell death has been initiated. The viscosity jump may be the result of cross-linking reactions catalyzed by the reactive oxygen species, but this is still under investigation, Kuimova notes.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nerve signaling encourages tumor growth
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Drug Assembly On-Site
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lighting Up The Golgi Of Cancer Cells

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE