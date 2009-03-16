Gilead Steps In To Buy CV Therapeutics

Gilead Sciences has agreed to acquire CV Therapeutics for $20 per share in cash, an offer that trumps the unsolicited bid of $16 per share made late last year by Japanese drugmaker Astellas Pharma. CV's board unanimously approved the Gilead deal, which is valued at approximately $1.4 billion. CV develops small-molecule drugs for cardiovascular disease. Its approved products include Ranexa, a treatment for chronic angina. Gilead, which mostly markets HIV treatments, says CV strengthens its growing cardiovascular portfolio.
