Light Agenda For Council In Salt Lake City

THE ACS COUNCIL will not have a lot on its plate when it meets later this month in Salt Lake City. Without any petitions to amend the society's constitution or bylaws, councilors can look forward to adjourning early, but not before they choose candidates for 2010 president-elect and decide whether to approve a dues increase for next year.
After councilors approve their previous meeting's minutes, their first substantive order of business will be the selection of two candidates for 2010 president-elect from a field of four nominees proffered by the Committee on Nominations & Elections (N&E). The nominees are Berkeley (Buzz) W. Cue Jr., founder and president of BWC Pharma Consulting, Ledyard, Conn.; Nancy B. Jackson, manager, International Chemical Threat Reduction Department, Sandia National Laboratories, Albuquerque, N.M.; Cheryl A. Martin, elected corporate vice president, Rohm and Haas, Morges, Switzerland; and Dorothy J. Phillips, director of strategic marketing, Waters Corp., Milford, Mass. Councilors will hear brief presentations by the nominees and then make their selections. The two who receive the most votes, along with any others nominated by petition, will stand for election this fall.
Earlier this year, councilors in Districts I and V chose candidates from lists of nominees prepared by N&E to stand for election in the fall as district directors. For District I, councilors chose among D. Richard Cobb, Neil D. Jespersen, Wayne E. Jones Jr., and James L. Kallmerten. For District V, councilors chose among Thomas J. Barton, Judith L. Benham, Peter K. Dorhout, and John W. Moore. The results will be announced in Salt Lake City.
Also at the council meeting, N&E Chair Frank D. Blum will announce the following candidates for directors-at-large for a 2010–12 term: Dennis Chamot, H. N. Cheng, Ray A. Dickie, and Valerie J. Kuck. This fall, councilors will elect two directors-at-large from these candidates and any other candidates nominated by petition.
As part of their spring meetings, councilors review the Budget & Finance Committee's recommendation to set member dues for the following year. Dues for 2009 are $140. Using the formula stipulated in the bylaws, B&F will recommend that council approve a 2010 member dues hike of $5.00 to $145.
The ACS Council will meet at 8:00 AM on March 25, in Grand Ballroom B/C of the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.
