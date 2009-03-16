Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Light Agenda For Council In Salt Lake City

by Linda R. Raber
March 16, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

THE ACS COUNCIL will not have a lot on its plate when it meets later this month in Salt Lake City. Without any petitions to amend the society's constitution or bylaws, councilors can look forward to adjourning early, but not before they choose candidates for 2010 president-elect and decide whether to approve a dues increase for next year.

After councilors approve their previous meeting's minutes, their first substantive order of business will be the selection of two candidates for 2010 president-elect from a field of four nominees proffered by the Committee on Nominations & Elections (N&E). The nominees are Berkeley (Buzz) W. Cue Jr., founder and president of BWC Pharma Consulting, Ledyard, Conn.; Nancy B. Jackson, manager, International Chemical Threat Reduction Department, Sandia National Laboratories, Albuquerque, N.M.; Cheryl A. Martin, elected corporate vice president, Rohm and Haas, Morges, Switzerland; and Dorothy J. Phillips, director of strategic marketing, Waters Corp., Milford, Mass. Councilors will hear brief presentations by the nominees and then make their selections. The two who receive the most votes, along with any others nominated by petition, will stand for election this fall.

Earlier this year, councilors in Districts I and V chose candidates from lists of nominees prepared by N&E to stand for election in the fall as district directors. For District I, councilors chose among D. Richard Cobb, Neil D. Jespersen, Wayne E. Jones Jr., and James L. Kallmerten. For District V, councilors chose among Thomas J. Barton, Judith L. Benham, Peter K. Dorhout, and John W. Moore. The results will be announced in Salt Lake City.

Also at the council meeting, N&E Chair Frank D. Blum will announce the following candidates for directors-at-large for a 2010–12 term: Dennis Chamot, H. N. Cheng, Ray A. Dickie, and Valerie J. Kuck. This fall, councilors will elect two directors-at-large from these candidates and any other candidates nominated by petition.

As part of their spring meetings, councilors review the Budget & Finance Committee's recommendation to set member dues for the following year. Dues for 2009 are $140. Using the formula stipulated in the bylaws, B&F will recommend that council approve a 2010 member dues hike of $5.00 to $145.

The ACS Council will meet at 8:00 AM on March 25, in Grand Ballroom B/C of the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS announces its fall election ballot
Council Preview
ACS Elections

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE