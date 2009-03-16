Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Pharma Outsourcing

Pharmaceutical companies look for outsourcing partners all along the drug development pipeline

March 16, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Almost There
[+]Enlarge
Credit: DeCode
Kilogram-scale production is near the end of the long journey of drug discovery.
Credit: DeCode
Kilogram-scale production is near the end of the long journey of drug discovery.

EVERY INNOVATIVE pharmaceutical on the market today got there only after an expensive trip through what people in the drug industry call the pipeline. It's a trip that takes years if not decades to complete.

COVER STORY

Pharma Outsourcing

At the start of the journey is a target: a cell, protein, or molecule that scientists believe is implicated in a disease. In small-molecule drug discovery, chemists typically bombard the target with one molecule after another, looking for a chemical that acts on it in a medically useful way.

After chemists hit on a promising molecule, they turn to developing a process with which they can make it at a reasonable cost. Numerous synthetic routes, catalysts, and reaction conditions are considered. Once they have a process—and the molecule has passed successfully through a battery of efficacy and safety trials—the chemists and their engineering colleagues are ready to manufacture the molecule so it can emerge from the pipeline as an approved drug.

There was a time when drug companies would undertake these steps—discovery, process development, and manufacturing—on their own. These days, however, most firms engage an outside partner to help with at least one of them.

In the pages that follow, C&EN presents three case studies of outsourcing relationships along the drug development pipeline. In the first case, a Belgian drug company enlists the aid of a Midwest contract research firm that has a novel technique for discovering potential drug molecules.

In the second case, one of the best-known U.S. drugmakers partners with a California company that uses gene manipulation to create new biocatalysts. Together, they develop an environmentally friendly reaction step that yields a critical drug intermediate.

And in the third case, a French biotech company turns to a Dutch fine chemicals maker for help with a potentially dangerous manufacturing route. Thanks to a pioneering microreactor-based technique, the Dutch company wins a contract to make a drug that could become a blockbuster arthritis medication.

As these case studies show, all kinds of outsourcing is done along the drug pipeline by pharmaceutical companies big and small. But the three stories have one thing in common: More than being just a helping hand, the outsourcing partners all contribute something unique that the drug companies couldn't have done on their own.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Japanese firms form company aimed at drug discovery
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
3 drug molecules’ winding path out of the lab
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biotech firms on the shoulders of giants

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE