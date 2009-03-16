Plastics Compounders Sign Nanotech Pacts

A. Schulman will use nanoScience Engineering Corp.'s nanocomposite clay materials to enhance the properties of compounded polymer products. Founded in 2004, nanoSEC arose from a collaboration between Wayne State University scientists and materials and automotive industry executives. Meanwhile, PolyOne has formed a joint development agreement with Zyvex Performance Materials to provide nanotube-filled polymers for structural and electrically conductive applications. Stratek Plastic will provide its Tek-Mix blending technology to improve dispersion of the nanotubes.
