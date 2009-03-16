Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Senate Panel Targets Rail Antitrust Immunity

by Glenn Hess
March 16, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 11
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

The Senate Judiciary Committee has approved legislation (S. 146) backed by chemical shippers that repeals the freight railroad industry’s exemptions from federal antitrust laws. “Our bill will ensure that railroads play by the same rules as all businesses in our economy and give those injured by anticompetitive conduct strong remedies under antitrust law,” says Sen. Herbert Kohl (D-Wis.), the measure’s chief sponsor. The legislation would empower the Justice Department to regulate railroad mergers, acquisitions, and rate changes. Kohl and other bill supporters say the exemptions have allowed the industry to consolidate to the point where only four large carriers provide 90% of freight rail transportation. Because of the lack of competition, captive shippers, which include the nearly two-thirds of U.S. chemical facilities that depend on rail service, have faced constantly rising rates and poor service, according to the American Chemistry Council, an industry trade group. A companion bill (H.R. 233) is pending in the House Judiciary Committee. The American Association of Railroads, which represents the freight rail industry, says the proposed legislation would “subject railroads to a conflicting regulatory structure that will make it difficult, if not impossible, to meet the nation’s transportation needs.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Congress Warms To Freight Rail Reform
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical Shippers Seek Rail Reforms
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Rail Reform Effort Gains Momentum

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE