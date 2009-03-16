Shell, Codexis Link To Scale Up Biofuels

Shell has expanded its research program with Codexis to accelerate commercial-scale deployment of nonfood cellulosic ethanol. The program will focus on enhancing Codexis biocatalysts that break down the cellulose in agricultural fiber and convert it to sugars. Canadian ethanol maker Iogen, also a partner of Shell, will provide the test facilities and manufacturing process for the new technology. Shell and Codexis will continue to investigate using biocatalysts to make other types of biofuels, and Shell has increased its equity stake in Codexis.
