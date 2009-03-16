Western Firms Establish Asia Units

Three Western firms have opened new facilities in Asia. Bayer Technology Services has opened an office in Maharashtra, India, to support Bayer's operations and to provide design, construction, and plant optimization services to outside chemical and drug industry customers. Ciba opened a new technical center in Shanghai to serve the process and lubricant additives industry in China. And DSM opened a new engineering resins compounding plant in India's MIDC Ranjangaon industrial zone, about 35 miles from Pune.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter