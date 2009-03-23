Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Asymmetric Coupling In Water

Stereoselective version of the popular Suzuki-Miyaura reaction has no need for organic solvents

by Bethany Halford
March 23, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
An aryl halide (red) and aryl boronic acid (blue) are united in an aqueous asymmetric Suzuki-Miyaura coupling.
An aryl halide (red) and aryl boronic acid (blue) are united in an aqueous asymmetric Suzuki-Miyaura coupling.

The Suzuki-Miyaura coupling is prized among synthetic chemists for its ability to form carbon-carbon bonds by joining aryl halides and aryl boronic acids. Now, chemists in Japan report an asymmetric version of this versatile reaction that can be done in water (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed., DOI: 10.1002/anie.200900469). The key to the coupling, developed by Yasuhiro Uozumi and coworkers at RIKEN, is a chiral imidazoindole phosphine-palladium catalyst that's linked to an amphiphilic polystyrene-poly (ethylene glycol) resin. Once the product is isolated from the catalyst-resin beads via extraction with supercritical carbon dioxide, this key catalyst-resin material can be recovered and reused several times without any detrimental effects on the coupling's catalytic activity or stereoselectivity. Uozumi also notes that the reaction tolerates a broad range of functional groups, including ethers, as in the example shown, as well as esters and nitrates. The resulting axially chiral biaryl products are achieved in good yields and up to 94% enantiomeric excess.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE