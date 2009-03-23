Boron Dreams
Priestley Medalist M. Frederick Hawthorne has some unfinished business
March 23, 2009 Cover
Volume 87, Issue 12
Priestley Medalist M. Frederick Hawthorne has some unfinished business
Credit:
The long-anticipated petrochemical downturn has finally arrived, heralded by a deep recession
Layers of light-sensitive dyes, emulsions, and developers combine in one-step photography
Congress and the Obama Administration weigh the benefits and risks of expanded oil and gas production
Stereoselective version of the popular Suzuki-Miyaura reaction has no need for organic solvents