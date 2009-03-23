COMP Announces 2009 Division Awards

THE ACS DIVISION of Computers in Chemistry (COMP) is presenting several awards during the spring ACS national meeting in Salt Lake City.
The HP Outstanding Junior Faculty Award, cosponsored by Hewlett-Packard, recognizes early success and academic potential of computational chemists who are on the tenure track but have not yet received tenure. The winners are Aurora Clark of Washington State University, Aaron Dinner of the University of Chicago, and Alexey Onufriev and Edward Valeev of Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University. Each will receive a $1,000 prize.
The CCG Graduate Student Excellence Award, cosponsored by the Chemical Computing Group (CCG), recognizes outstanding research performance by a graduate student in computational chemistry. The recipients are Jiahao Chen of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; Wenxun Gan of the University of Chicago; Dian Jiao of the University of Texas, Austin; Kelly Lancaster of Georgia Institute of Technology; and Yilin Meng of the University of Florida. The winners will receive $1,150 and a copy of CCG’s Molecular Operating Environment software with a one-year license.
For more information on COMP’s awards, visit its website at acscomp.org/Awards.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter