Cedarburg Acquires Contract Firm Hauser

Cedarburg Pharmaceuticals, a contract manufacturer of pharmaceutical chemicals and intermediates, has acquired Hauser Pharmaceutical Services for an undisclosed sum. The combined operation, to be called Cedarburg Hauser Pharmaceuticals, will operate 70,000 sq ft of FDA-registered facilities in Grafton, Wis., and Denver and Boulder, Colo. CEO R. Anthony Laughrey says the purchase combines Hauser's expertise in natural products and isolation/purification with Cedarburg's synthetic chemistry abilities.
