DSM And North China Sign Antibiotics Pact

DSM has signed contracts with North China Pharmaceutical Group Co. regarding the establishment of three joint ventures in the areas of nutritional products and anti-infectives. DSM will buy a 10% stake in NCPC. The two firms will form a vitamin C joint venture in which DSM holds a 30% stake and two bulk antibiotics joint ventures, each 51% owned by DSM. In all, DSM will invest about $110 million. DSM has long sought a partner for its anti-infectives business. It signed a preliminary agreement with NCPC in 2004.
