DuPont Gains Access To Rice Hybrid Data

DuPont's seed business, Pioneer Hi-Bred, has reached an agreement with the Indonesian Center for Rice Research that grants the company access to ICRR's rice hybrids. Pioneer will be allowed to test and commercialize the hybrids. ICRR will receive royalties on hybrids that are brought to market. Earlier this month, Pioneer also agreed to collaborate with Philippines-based International Rice Research Institute.
