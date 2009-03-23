Edelstein Award Goes to Trevor Levere

TREVOR H. LEVERE, University Professor Emeritus at the Institute for the History & Philosophy of Science & Technology at the University of Toronto, has been selected to receive the 2009 Sidney M. Edelstein Award for Outstanding Achievement in the History of Chemistry.
The award is given by the ACS Division of the History of Chemistry (HIST). Levere was chosen for “the breadth and depth of his historical interests, his research productivity, his understanding of the intellectual and contextual aspects of the history of chemistry, and his promotion of the history of science in Canada,” according to HIST.
The Edelstein Award consists of an engraved plaque and a check for $3,500 and is supported by a gift from Ruth Edelstein Barish and family to HIST. The award is partially supported by the Chemical Heritage Foundation, in Philadelphia, and will be presented to Levere at the fall ACS national meeting in Washington, D.C., in August.
