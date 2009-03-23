ExxonMobil Building Shanghai Tech Center

ExxonMobil Chemical is building a technology center in Shanghai for product applications support. The company expects that it will complete the center, to be constructed in the Shanghai Zizhu Science Industrial Park, in 2010. "Over the next 10 years, we expect roughly 60% of the world's petrochemical growth to occur in Asia, and we are expanding our manufacturing footprint through major capacity additions in Fujian, China, and Singapore," says Steve Pryor, president of ExxonMobil Chemical.
