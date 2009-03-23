Gosser, Kampmeier, and Varma-Nelson receive Norris Award for Teaching

DAVID K. GOSSER JR., a chemistry professor at the City College of the City University of New York; Jack A. Kampmeier, an emeritus professor of chemistry at the University of Rochester; and Pratibha Varma-Nelson, a chemistry professor and executive director of the Center for Teaching & Learning at Indiana University-Purdue University, are recipients of the 2008 James Flack Norris Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Teaching of Chemistry.
The award is given annually by the ACS Northeastern Section to recognize an individual whose dedication and excellence in teaching chemistry have had wide-ranging effects on the profession. Gosser, Kampmeier, and Varma-Nelson are being recognized for their leadership in developing the Peer-Led Team Learning Workshop model for teaching chemistry.
