Mary Kaiser Wins Delaware Section Award

MARY A. KAISER, senior research fellow in DuPont’s Corporate Center for Analytical Sciences, is the recipient of the 2009 Delaware Section Award. The award recognizes conspicuous scientific achievement and contributions in an area of chemistry or chemical engineering by a member of the ACS Delaware Section.
The award consists of a certificate and a $1,000 prize. Kaiser is being honored for more than 30 years of contributions to industrial analytical chemistry, particularly environmental analysis using gas and liquid chromatography.
