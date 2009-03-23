Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

Matters Of Faith

March 23, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

Query For Readers

C&EN is researching a story about the challenges of returning to the workforce after taking off an extended period of time to care for family members, including children or parents.
If you are attempting to make this change or have recently done so, C&EN would like to hear about your experiences. Please contact Susan Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org.

I ENJOYED Faith Hayden's Newscripts article "Men of Science, Men of Faith" (C&EN, Feb. 2, page 48). I do not agree with the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, and the University of Chicago researchers' statement that "a dual belief system that accommodates both God and science and that thereby allows such believers to say things like 'God put the wheels in motion, but nature took over from there' cannot be founded in our brains in a logically consistent way."

For at least the past 20 years, I have believed that God put the wheels in motion and that we, as scientists, are trying
to understand it. In addition, I went to Catholic and Jesuit schools for 16 years. I never found this to be a contradiction in my faith. In fact, one of the perks of believing in an afterlife is that when I get there I will be able to converse more directly with God to see the elegant master blueprint He designed and see how it compares with the understanding I obtained on Earth.

Joseph Leonetti
San Francisco

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

He’s My Brother
Deciding On Chemistry
Purposeful Holy Grails

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE