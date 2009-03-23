Matters Of Faith

Query For Readers
C&EN is researching a story about the challenges of returning to the workforce after taking off an extended period of time to care for family members, including children or parents.
If you are attempting to make this change or have recently done so, C&EN would like to hear about your experiences. Please contact Susan Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org.
I ENJOYED Faith Hayden's Newscripts article "Men of Science, Men of Faith" (C&EN, Feb. 2, page 48). I do not agree with the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, and the University of Chicago researchers' statement that "a dual belief system that accommodates both God and science and that thereby allows such believers to say things like 'God put the wheels in motion, but nature took over from there' cannot be founded in our brains in a logically consistent way."
For at least the past 20 years, I have believed that God put the wheels in motion and that we, as scientists, are trying
to understand it. In addition, I went to Catholic and Jesuit schools for 16 years. I never found this to be a contradiction in my faith. In fact, one of the perks of believing in an afterlife is that when I get there I will be able to converse more directly with God to see the elegant master blueprint He designed and see how it compares with the understanding I obtained on Earth.
Joseph Leonetti
San Francisco
