Materials

Muscular Nanotubes

Aerogels built from carbon nanotubes turn electrical into mechanical energy

by Jyllian N. Kemsley
March 23, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 12
Flexing Muscles
Credit: STEM: Science Technology Education Media
Aerogels built from carbon nanotubes turn electrical into mechanical energy

Aerogels made from carbon nanotubes (CNTs) can serve as electrically powered artificial muscles, reports a group led by Ray H. Baughman of the University of Texas, Dallas (Science 2009, 323, 1575). Such actuators, which turn electrical energy into mechanical energy, have possible applications in robotics, prosthetic devices, and microscopic pumps. The nanotube aerogel sheets are drawn out of forests of multiwalled CNTs such that the nanotubes line up along the length of the sheet. When a positive voltage is applied to the sheet, the sheet becomes about 220% wider and thicker because of electrostatic repulsive forces. The sheets flex about three orders of magnitude faster and generate more than 30 times the force compared to the same cross-sectional area of natural human muscles. They also work over a wide range of temperatures, from 80 to 1500 K, so they may be most useful in extreme environments such as aerospace applications, Baughman says. Additionally, because the density of the sheets changes as they widen and thicken, they may also have applications as tunable electrodes for applications such as solar cells and organic light-emitting displays.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: © 2009 Science
CNT aerogel sheets, which are 50 mm long and 2 mm wide, become wider when exposed to a positive voltage.
Credit: © 2009 Science
CNT aerogel sheets, which are 50 mm long and 2 mm wide, become wider when exposed to a positive voltage.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

