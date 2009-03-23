Rajiv Singh Wins Schoellkopf Award

RAJIV SINGH, a senior fellow at Honeywell, has won the Jacob F. Schoellkopf Medal Award for his work in developing non-ozone-depleting and low-global-warming-potential refrigerants and blowing agents to replace chlorofluorocarbons and hydrochlorofluorocarbons in automotive, refrigeration, and polyurethane foam applications. The award is given by the ACS Western New York Section to recognize contributions to chemistry and chemical technology in western New York.
