Roche Buys German Analytics Firm

Roche will acquire Innovatis, a privately held German company that specializes in automated cell analysis, especially cell counting, viability testing, and cell function analysis in research and bioproduction. The price of the acquisition is just shy of $20 million. "Innovatis' technology will complement the existing Roche cell analysis portfolio" and is synergistic to the xCELLigence technology that Roche launched in 2008, says Jürgen Schwiezer, CEO of Roche's diagnostics division.
