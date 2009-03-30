2008–09 Project SEED College Scholarships

THE ACS COMMITTEE on Project SEED has announced the winners of its 2008–09 college scholarships. Each recipient receives a one-year nonrenewable scholarship of $5,000 to help cover tuition and fees during his or her freshman year of college. For the 2008–09 academic year, the committee awarded 28 college scholarships totaling $140,000.

Alfred L. Bader is one of the founders of Aldrich Chemical, now Sigma-Aldrich. The Baders have supported Project SEED for many years and contributed to the initiation of the Summer II SEED program, which allows students to return for a second summer of more intensive research.

Kirsten Bazemore graduated from Bertie High School, in Windsor, N.C., and worked at Duke University under the supervision of Alvin L. Crumbliss. Her research was titled "Characterizations of Second Coordination Shell Host-Guest Interactions by Electrospray Ionization Mass Spectrometry." Bazemore attends the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

Marissa Burke graduated from Rock Bridge Senior High School, in Columbia, Mo. She worked under the direction of Renee JiJi at the University of Missouri, Columbia. Her research was titled "Uncovering the Mechanism of Falconoid Disruption of β-Amyloid Oligomerization."

Elia Claros graduated from Union Hill High School, in Union City, N.J. She worked under the supervision of Svetlana A. Sukhishvili at Stevens Institute of Technology, in Hoboken, N.J. Claros' research title was "Localized Surface Plasmon Resonance Biosensor for Detection of Avidin-Biotin Interactions." She attends Rutgers University, New Brunswick.

Gabriel Cummings is a graduate of Union Hill High School, in Union City, N.J. Cummings worked under the direction of Haym Benaroya at Rutgers University, Piscataway. His research was titled "Studies Evaluating Cyclopiazonic Acid as a Mechanism-Based Inhibitor of Rat Hepatic Cytochrome P450 3A1." He attends Rutgers University, New Brunswick.

Jin Gao graduated from Benjamin Franklin High School, in Philadelphia. Under the supervision of Simon A. B. Knight at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Gao worked on a project titled "Analysis of an Iron-Regulated Promoter of Candida albicans." Gao attends Temple University, in Philadelphia.

Raymonde Jean-Charles is a graduate of East Orange Campus High School, in New Jersey. Jean-Charles worked under the direction of N. M. Ravindra at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, in Newark, on research titled "Lithium Phthalocyanine as a Material for Biosensor Applications." Jean-Charles attends Montclair State University, in New Jersey.

Lisa Liang graduated from George Washington High School, in San Francisco. Under the supervision of Sally G. Pasion at San Francisco State University, Liang worked on a project titled "Detecting a Gene in Fission Yeast Cells." She attends the University of California, Davis.

Amed Logrono is a graduate of Union Hill High School, in Union City, N.J. At New Jersey City University, Jersey City, Logrono worked under the direction of Kenneth Yamaguchi on a project titled "Synthesis of Substituted Pyrroles Using Microwave." Logrono attends Brown University, in Providence.

Carol Mendez graduated from Union Hill High School, in Union City, N.J. Under the supervision of Gordon A. Thomas at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, in Newark, Mendez worked on research related to the detection of Alzheimer's disease. Mendez attends New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Naweed Moalikyar is a graduate of Arroyo High School, in San Lorenzo, Calif. During the summer, Moalikyar worked under Ben Schiefelbein at RJ Lee Group, in San Leandro, on research titled "Scanning Electron Microscope Studies of Metal Surfaces." Moalikyar attends the University of California, Berkeley.

Lee Nguyen graduated from Bear Creek High School, in Stockton, Calif. Under the direction of Roshanak Rahimian at the University of the Pacific's Thomas J. Long School of Pharmacy & Health Sciences, also in Stockton, Nguyen worked on a project titled "Vascular Effects of Grape Polyphenols in Rat Aorta." Nguyen attends Yale University.

Mageline Noelvil graduated from Orange High School, in New Jersey. Under the supervision of Frieder Jaekle at Rutgers University, Newark, Noelvil worked on a project titled "Synthesis and Characterization of Ruthenocene-Copper Complexes by Tin-Copper Exchange." Noelvil attends the College of New Jersey, in Ewing.

Ashley Perez is a graduate of St. Dominic Academy, in Jersey City, N.J. At Seton Hall University, in South Orange, N.J., she worked under the direction of Nicholas H. Snow on a project titled "Gas Chromatography: Benzene in Soft Drinks." She now attends Seton Hall University.

Joshua Peterson graduated from Idaho Falls High School, in Idaho. Under the supervision of Joshua J. Pak at Idaho State University, Pocatello, Peterson worked on research titled "Phenyl Alkyne Synthesis: Development of Selectively Luminescent Compounds." He attends Colorado School of Mines, in Golden.

Eric Plaud graduated from Union Hill High School, in Union City, N.J. Under the direction of Ralf Warmuth at Rutgers University, Piscataway, Plaud worked on research titled "Fluorescein Isothiocyanate Labeling of a Hexamer Nanocapsule." He attends the New Jersey Institute of Technology, in Newark.

Christopher Sidun is a graduate of Sto-Rox High School, in McKees Rocks, Pa. Under the supervision of Jeffry Madura at Duquesne University, in Pittsburgh, Sidun worked on a research project titled "Solid-State Microwave Synthesis of Intermetallic Compounds." He attends Duquesne University.

Fong Tran graduated from Oakland Technical High School, in California. Under the direction of Debbie Laudencia-Chingcuanco at the Department of Agriculture Western Regional Research Center, in Albany, Calif., Tran worked on a project titled "Wheat Mutagenesis." Tran attends the University of California, San Diego.

Karen Ka Wai Wong graduated from Lowell High School, in San Francisco. Under the direction of Elaine S. Yamaguchi at Chevron Energy Technology, in Richmond, Calif., Wong worked on a project titled "Effects of Different Abrasive Agents on the Anti-Wear Performance of Lubricating Oil Additives." She attends the University of California, Berkeley.

Grace Woods is a graduate of Calvary Christian Academy, in Fort Worth, Texas. Under the supervision of Ricardo E. Rodriguez at Texas Wesleyan University, in Fort Worth, Woods worked on research titled "pH Measurement and Spectroscopy of Metals, Amino Acids, and Proteins." She attends Prairie View A&M University, in Texas.

Danny Yip graduated from Lowell High School, in San Francisco. Under the direction of Paul F. Vartanian and Rod Tanaka at Chevron Oronite, in Richmond, Calif., Yip worked on a project titled "Evaluations of Calcium Sulfonate Ca[SO 3 Ar] 2 ." He attends the University of California, Davis.

Bayer has been a major donor for Project SEED, including contributing to the Project SEED Endowment.

Xiao Yu Chen graduated from Oakland High School, in California. Under the supervision of Linnea Hoover at East Bay Municipal Utility District Wastewater Treatment Plant, in Oakland, Chen analyzed environmental samples for total, suspended, and dissolved solids. Chen attends Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Zed Platt is a graduate of Pocatello Senior High School, in Idaho. Under the direction of Andrew W. Holland at Idaho State University, Pocatello, Platt worked on a project titled "Microwave-Assisted Synthesis of Amido-Phosphine Ligands via Buchwald-Hartwig Coupling and Sanger Reactions." Platt attends Idaho State University.

Ryan Weatherford graduated from Emerson High School, in Union City, N.J. Under the direction of Judith S. Weis at Rutgers University, Newark, Weatherford worked on a project titled "Clash of the Blue Crabs (Callinectes sapidus): The Study of Aggressive Behavior between Two Populations in New Jersey." He attends Rutgers University, New Brunswick.

The estate of Elizabeth Ernest Fosbinder, wife of late ACS member Russel J. Fosbinder, has provided an endowment for college scholarships to Project SEED graduates.

Stephanie Chan is a graduate of South Burlington High School, in Vermont. Under the supervision of Rory Waterman at the University of Vermont, in Burlington, Chan worked on a project titled "Insertion Reactivity of Zirconium-Phosphorus Bonds." She attends Dartmouth College, in Hanover, N.H.

Shanakey Cupidon graduated from East Orange Campus High School, in New Jersey. Under the direction of N. M. Ravindra at New Jersey Institute of Technology, in Newark, Cupidon worked on a research project titled "Lithium Phthalocyanine as a Material for Biosensor Applications." Cupidon attends Montclair State University, in New Jersey.

The Hach Foundation fosters and supports science and science education. It uses both scholarships and a variety of outreach programs to help students develop and sustain interest in the sciences.

Lawrence Warfel is a graduate of Rock Bridge High School, in Columbia, Mo. Under the supervision of Carol A. Deakyne at the University of Missouri, Columbia, Warfel worked on research titled "Computational Chemistry to Study the Thermodynamics of Isodesmic Reactions Involving Halogenated Butadienes." Warfel attends Moberly Area Community College, in Missouri.

Glenn Ullyot was an accomplished chemical researcher who worked for Smith Kline & French Laboratories. He was a major contributor to the discovery and manufacture of new drugs of critical value to the medical world. Barbara Ullyot had a management career at ACS.

Cieara Brown graduated from Southport High School, in Indianapolis. Under the supervision of Jay A. Siegel at Indiana University-Purdue University, Indianapolis, Brown worked on research titled "The Forensic Analysis of Lipsticks." Brown attends Indiana University-Purdue University, Indianapolis.