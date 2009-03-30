Weathering The Crisis
Some instrument vendors skipped Pittcon 2009, but more than 19,000 attendees did not
March 30, 2009 Cover
Volume 87, Issue 13
Some instrument vendors skipped Pittcon 2009, but more than 19,000 attendees did not
Credit:
Some instrument vendors skipped Pittcon 2009, but more than 19,000 attendees did not
As greenhouse gas regulations loom in the U.S., chemical firms worry about what they'll look like
Livermore Lab's National Ignition Facility is gearing up to focus on the inner workings of planets and stars, fusion energy research
Researchers help U.S. Army search for chemical munitions dumped at sea
Holy grails increasingly litter the scientific literature; this writer is on a quest to banish them