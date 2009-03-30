GLRM 2009 AT A GLANCE Date: May 13–16 Location: Marriott Lincolnshire Hotel, Lincolnshire, Ill. Website: www.glrm2009.org Contacts: Russ Johnson, general cochair, russellw.johnson@honeywell.com; Susan Shih, general cochair, susanmshih@att.net; Mark Cesa, program cochair, mark.cesa@ineos.com; or David Crumrine, program cochair, dcrumri@luc.edu.

THE ACS Chicago Section will host the 38th Great Lakes Regional Meeting (GLRM 2009) from Wednesday, May 13, through Saturday, May 16, at the Marriott Lincolnshire Hotel, in Lincolnshire, Ill. The theme of this year's meeting, "A Better Environment Through Chemistry," encompasses a range of technical sessions, workshops, poster sessions, and special events that span the breadth and depth of the chemical sciences. For up-to-date technical program and meeting information, visit glrm2009.org or contact the GLRM 2009 general cochairs, Russ Johnson, russellw.johnson@honeywell.com, or Susan Shih, susanmshih@att.net.

TECHNICAL PROGRAM. The meeting program includes sessions on small chemical business, medicinal chemistry, plant biochemistry, materials science and polymer chemistry, ethics in college education, noncrystalline X-ray structural chemistry and the environment, molecular simulation in and for the environment, environmental chemistry and the Great Lakes, food chemistry, and issues and resources in chemical health and safety. General sessions in organic chemistry, inorganic chemistry, physical chemistry, analytical chemistry, materials science and polymer chemistry, biochemistry, chemical education, and general chemistry are also planned.

Award symposia will highlight the Great Lakes Regional Industrial Innovation Awards, the ACS Division of Chemical Education Great Lakes Region Award for Excellence in High School Teaching, and the Willard Gibbs Medal symposium honoring Louis Brus of Columbia University for his work on the chemistry of materials, interfaces, nanocrystals, and nanotubes.

WORKSHOPS. ACS will offer career workshops, one-on-one résumé reviews, and career assistance sessions on Friday. These services are open to ACS members and to national and student affiliates. The following one-hour workshops will be held beginning at 8 AM: "Job Searching Strategies," "Résumé Preparation for the Chemical Professional," and "Interviewing Skills for the Chemical Professional." Individual 30-minute résumé reviews will also be offered from 1:30 to 5 PM. You must bring a copy of your résumé. Sign-up will be available at meeting registration. For questions regarding these services, please contact Garretta Rollins at (202) 872-6209 or g_rollins@acs.org.

"Laboratory Waste Management" is a half-day course on Thursday that will identify the various regulatory requirements that apply to laboratories that generate hazardous waste, as well as provide insight into the options for on-site management and off-site disposal. The course will include discussion on recycling and reclamation techniques, economical handling of wastes, and liability issues. The cost to attend is $150.

"How To Be a More Effective Chemical Hygiene Officer," a full-day course on Friday, prepares participants for the Chemical Hygiene Officer certification exam on Sunday. Application packets for the examination are available upon request from the National Registry of Certified Chemists at nrcc6.org. The cost to attend is $325.

Other planned workshops will focus on small chemical businesses, ethics, and molecular simulation. Those wishing to attend the laboratory waste management or the chemical hygiene officer workshops must register for the workshops as part of the meeting registration.

SPECIAL EVENTS. GLRM 2009 social events begin on Wednesday evening with a dinner theater performance of the Tony Award-winning musical "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee." Tickets cost $63 by advance registration only.

On Thursday morning, all registered attendees are invited to the complimentary ACS District Director's Breakfast to enjoy coffee and conversation with ACS directors and other governance and staff present at the meeting. Recent ACS Board of Directors actions and activities will be discussed, and GLRM 2009 attendees will have a chance to voice any ideas, questions, and concerns about ACS.

Also on Thursday, a luncheon will be held at noon honoring the recipients of the Great Lakes Regional Industrial Innovation Award. Tickets are $20. From 5 to 7 PM on Thursday evening, attendees will enjoy a mixer and poster session in the exhibit hall.

On Friday, the annual Chicago Section Gibbs Award Dinner will be held beginning at 6 PM. Tickets are $50. Tickets may also be purchased directly from the Chicago Local Section office by contacting Gail Wilkening at (847) 647-8405 or chicagoacs@americatch.net.

On Saturday morning, GLRM 2009 will host a program for high school teachers that will culminate in an awards luncheon. The program will include sessions on microscale and green versions of favorite labs, demonstrating nanotechnology with Legos, and reading strategies with ChemMatters. Teachers can register for the meeting at the discounted precollege teacher rates. Luncheon tickets are $20.

Also on Saturday, the Women Chemists Committee/Iota Sigma Pi will host a networking luncheon. Tickets are $25. The keynote speaker will be scientific communication consultant Lisa Balbes.

Tickets for all special events may be purchased through the meeting website, and a limited number of tickets will be available on-site. Those wishing to purchase a ticket to a specific event only, and not for the entire meeting, may do so by registering for the meeting in the "Special Event/Workshops Only" category on the registration form.

EXPOSITION. An exposition will be held in Salons D and E. The Exhibit Hall will be open from 10 AM to 7 PM on Thursday and from 9 AM to 4 PM on Friday, and all coffee breaks and the Thursday evening mixer will be held there. For details on exhibiting, visit the meeting website or contact Robin Zavod, exhibits chair, at rzavod@midwestern.edu.

REGISTRATION. The deadline for advance registration online, by mail, or by fax is 5 PM EST on Friday, May 1. To register, please visit glrm2009.org/registrants.html.

On-site registration will be available from noon to 5 PM on Wednesday, 7 AM to 7 PM on Thursday, 7:30 AM to 5 PM on Friday, and 7:30 AM to noon on Saturday. All advance registrants may pick up their registration materials at the on-site registration desk in the Grand Ballroom Foyer.