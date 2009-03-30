3M and Amperex link For Better Batteries

3M has signed an agreement with China-based battery maker Amperex Technology to expand the use of nickel-manganese-cobalt cathode materials in lithium-ion batteries. The companies claim that NMC cathodes use up to one-sixth the amount of cobalt than standard lithium-cobalt oxide cathodes. In addition, the two firms will jointly develop new cathode, anode, and electrolyte materials for the lithium-ion battery market.
