Environment

5th Sino-U.S. Conference Of Chemical Engineering

March 30, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 13
THE 5TH SINO-U.S. Conference of Chemical Engineering, with the theme of "Chemical Engineering for Sustainable Development," will be held in China on Oct. 13–16 at the Beijing International Convention Center. The conference will emphasize the key role of chemical engineers in the development of more sustainable processes, products, and services; it will also provide an excellent platform for promoting collaborations among researchers from China, the U.S., and other countries and regions.

Sponsored by the Chemical Industry & Engineering Society of China and the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, the conference aims to bring together scientists and engineers from academia and industry and students to exchange and share their experiences, new ideas, and research results on all aspects of chemical engineering. Attendees will have numerous opportunities to discuss practical challenges encountered and possible solutions to be adopted in chemical engineering practice.

The three-and-a-half-day technical conference will feature invited plenary and keynote lectures, oral presentations, and poster sessions. The conference's Scientific Advisory Committee will ensure all presentations are of high quality. All aspects of chemical engineering are welcome, but the following topics will be the main focus of the conference: fossil and nonfossil energy, resources and green technology, materials and nanotechnology, petrochemicals and fine chemicals, separations and environmental technology, particles and fluidization technology, bioengineering and biotechnology, catalysis and reaction engineering, multiscale chemical systems, transport processes, computer simulation and experimental validation, quality and best practices in project management, education of chemical engineers, and challenges and opportunities in the chemical industry.

The meeting website is www.sinouschemeng.com. For more information, contact Qingshan Zhu of the Institute of Process Engineering at the Chinese Academy of Sciences at qszhu@home.ipe.ac.cn, or G. Glenn Lipscomb of the chemical and environmental engineering department at the University of Toledo at glenn.lipscomb@utoledo.edu.

