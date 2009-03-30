Bristol-Myers Squibb Opens In Bangalore

Bristol-Myers Squibb has started operations at its Bangalore R&D center, located on the premises of the Indian biotechnology firm Biocon. The facility, which already employs 270 researchers, was built and is operated by Biocon's contract research subsidiary Syngene. BMS has outsourced work to Syngene for more than 10 years. The 200,000-sq-ft facility will host 360 researchers by year-end and as many as 450 in the future.
