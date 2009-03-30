Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

March 30, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

PTT Poly Canada, a joint venture of Shell and Société Générale de Financement du Quebec, will shut down its five-year-old polytrimethylene terephthalate plant in Montreal. The partners say the polymer, used mainly by the carpet industry, never became profitable.

Mitsubishi Rayon will postpone for at least one year the start-up of a 2,700-metric-ton-per-year carbon fiber facility now under construction in Otake, Japan. The company blames the delay on poor demand.

Chemtura has received approval to continue ongoing business—including payment of employee wages and health benefits—from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court supervising its reorganization. The court also granted the firm access to $190 million of a $400 million financing package from Citibank.

SOCMA, formerly the Synthetic Organic Chemical Manufacturers Association, has changed its name to the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates. The trade organization says the new name better reflects the batch, custom, and specialty chemical manufacturers it serves.

UOP, a subsidiary of Honeywell, has launched Envergent Technologies, a joint venture with biomass-to-liquids firm Ensyn. The venture will offer technology and equipment to convert second-generation biomass into pyrolysis oil for power generation and fuel use.

International Flavors & Fragrances has opened a flavor and fragrance creative center in Santana de Parnaiba, Brazil. Part of a global program to expand and modernize IFF's facilities, the 8,500-m2 center will help the company study local consumer needs and preferences.

SynGest, a biofuels start-up, plans to make ammonia and fuel from corn biomass in its first plant, to be built near Des Moines. The company says it will use gasification to convert 150,000 tons of locally supplied corncobs per year into 50,000 tons of ammonia fertilizer.

MDRNA will receive $7.25 million in fees from Novartis for a nonexclusive license to its liposomal technology for siRNA delivery. The deal also provides Novartis with an exclusive period to negotiate an R&D collaboration and licensing rights to MDRNA's RNAi drug-delivery platform.

Centocor and the University of Michigan have launched a fellowship program designed to promote diversity among Centocor's postdoctoral research staff. Under the program, African American, Hispanic, and Native American postdocs recruited by the university will work at both Centocor and the university, with a mentor at each location.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Neste will expand renewable product refinery
Clariant licenses cellulosic ethanol in China
Clariant and ExxonMobil join to research biofuels

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE