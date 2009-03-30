Carbonic Acid Could Be A Fix For Carbon

To reduce the threat of global warming, it has become a foregone conclusion that practical and inexpensive methods for trapping and sequestering carbon dioxide are needed. Current techniques include using solutions of amines to strip CO 2 from power-plant flue gases at high temperature and then pumping the CO 2 deep underground or to the bottom of the ocean. But that approach requires large amounts of chemicals and energy. A new candidate for CO 2 capture and sequestration could be carbonic acid, H 2 CO 3 , according to computational studies by John A. Tossell of the University of Maryland (Environ. Sci. Technol., DOI: 10.1021/es802393s). Although H 2 CO 3 can be made by percolating CO 2 through water, the weak acid is unstable and has a fleeting existence in solution and as a solid. But under the right conditions, H 2 CO 3 takes advantage of weak hydrogen bonds to form oligomers, (H 2 CO 3 ) n . Tossell took a closer look at available physical and spectral data on H 2 CO 3 and made a series of calculations to determine that (H 2 CO 3 ) n for n = 2–4 could form a sufficiently stable solid from only CO 2 and water at low temperatures. Tossell is beginning to study the feasibility of low-cost, long-term CO 2 storage via H 2 CO 3 at the Renewable Energy Institute at George Washington University.