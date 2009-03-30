Chemically Enlightening

Query For Readers
C&EN is researching a story about the challenges of returning to the workforce after taking off an extended period of time to care for family members, including children or parents.
If you are attempting to make this change or have recently done so, C&EN would like to hear about your experiences. Please contact Susan Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org.
I ALWAYS LIKE reading your chemically fun and informative "What's That Stuff?" articles, and I especially enjoyed Carmen Drahl's article on frankincense and myrrh (C&EN, Dec. 22, 2008, page 38). As a practicing Catholic, and one who holds special the Feast of the Epiphany or Three Kings Day, when the Magi presented gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh to the newborn baby Jesus, I loved learning about the chemistry, continuing interest, and mystery surrounding these legendary substances.
Timothy J. Rydel
Chesterfield, Mo.
