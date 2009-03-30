Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Chiral Boronic Esters Coupled

Canadian researchers report the first example of cross-coupling chiral secondary organoboranes with retention of stereochemistry

by Amanda T. Yarnell
March 30, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

ACS MEETING NEWS A powerful way to form C–C bonds is by way of transition-metal-catalyzed cross-coupling reactions employing air- and moisture-tolerant organoboranes. But examples of successful coupling reactions with secondary organoboranes are rare, and chiral versions are rarer still. Cathleen M. Crudden of Queen's University, in Kingston, Ontario, has now devised the first example of the cross-coupling of chiral secondary boronic esters that proceeds with retention of stereochemistry (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja8094075). Crudden and coworkers first used a rhodium catalyst to react vinyl arenes with pinacolborane to give chiral benzylic boronic esters. They then coupled these intermediates to aryl iodides with a palladium catalyst in the presence of a triphenylphosphine ligand and silver oxide base. The resulting chiral 1,1-diarylethanes are difficult to prepare by other methods, Crudden said. The reaction tolerates a range of functional groups on either the boronic ester or the aryl iodide. The team was surprised to find that the reaction is quite specific for secondary organoboronic esters—the corresponding primary boronic esters aren't coupled under the same conditions.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE