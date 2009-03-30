Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Climate-Change Bills Remain Vague

by Cheryl Hogue and Jeff Johnson
March 30, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Congress has been busy hashing out ideas to cut U.S. greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. In recent weeks, House and Senate committees have held more than a dozen hearings probing ways to curb emissions without drastically affecting the U.S. economy. Some House members, for instance, are seeking special breaks for manufacturers of basic chemicals and other energy-intensive materials as part of any emission-cutting proposal.

Lawmakers are still pondering details, and so far this year, no climate-change bill has been introduced that enjoys support from key legislators. What is clear, however, is that any bill passed by the House or Senate is almost certain to include an emission cap-and-trade scheme, rather than a tax on releases of carbon dioxide and other GHGs.

Rep. Henry A. Waxman (D-Calif.), chairman of the House Energy & Commerce Committee, has set a goal for his panel of approving a cap-and-trade bill by Memorial Day. Once introduced, that legislation will be taken up by the Energy & Commerce Subcommittee on Energy & Environment, chaired by Rep. Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), a strong cap-and-trade advocate.

In the Senate, plans are much less clear. Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.), who chairs the Environment & Public Works Committee, is a staunch backer of a cap-and-trade approach, and her panel is key to passage of a climate-change bill. But Boxer says she has "a very fluid strategy" for climate legislation and has announced no deadline for action. The Senate may wait to act until after the House passes a cap-and-trade bill.

Meanwhile, President Barack Obama laid out ideas for a cap-and-trade system as part of his $3.6 trillion 2010 spending plan. His goal is to cut GHG emissions 14% below 2005 levels by 2020 and about 83% below 2005 levels by 2050. There would be no free emission allowances under this plan. Instead, all would be auctioned off, raising some $79 billion in revenues annually starting in 2012. About $15 billion of these revenues would be used to fund clean-energy projects; the rest would aid families and businesses hurt by increased energy costs.

Under an all-auction scheme, companies that could not make their assigned reductions would have to buy allowances to comply with a declining emissions cap. However, a few members of Congress want to provide at least some free allowances to industries that might find it cheaper to shutter U.S. plants and move their operations to the developing world than to buy allowances.

Basic chemicals manufacturing is one of six energy-intensive industries that Markey has singled out as the most vulnerable to overseas competition if the U.S. cuts its GHG emissions. The others are iron and steel, paper and pulp, aluminum, cement, and glass. To aid these industries, lawmakers are considering proposals that range from free allowances to imposition of a stiff tariff on goods such as basic chemicals that are made in countries with unfettered GHG emissions.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Senate Draft Tax Plan Backs Clean Energy
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Doubtful Future For Energy Bill
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Climate Legislation Moves To Senate

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE