Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Colloid, Surface Chemistry Joint Meeting

March 30, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

THE INTERNATIONAL Association of Colloid & Interface Scientists and the ACS Division of Colloid & Surface Chemistry will come together on June 14–19 at Columbia University's Morningside campus in New York City to host the Joint 13th International Conference on Surface & Colloid Science/83rd Colloid & Surface Science Symposium. The conference will bring together top researchers and technologists presenting research on a wide range of topics that come under the umbrella of colloid and surface science.

The meeting will include invited plenary and oral presentations, contributed papers, and posters. It will feature symposia on dynamics, surfactants and supermolecular assemblies, biology and health sciences, nanotechnology and engineering at the nanoscale, environmental colloid and interfacial processes, and future directions in colloid and surface science. The conference website, which contains meeting information, is acswebcontent.acs.org/colloid.

Early registration has closed. Registration fees are $795 for members, $895 for nonmembers, $250 for students, and $100 for guests. After June 1, attendees may register on-site. Further details on registration are available online.

Housing reservations will be taken until May 13. Blocks of rooms have been reserved at the Doubletree Fort Lee and the Holiday Inn George Washington Bridge-Fort Lee, both in New Jersey, and at the Hotel Newton and the Sheraton New York Hotel & Towers, both in New York City. Rates range from $125 to $299 per night plus a 15–17.75% room and occupancy tax (subject to change) depending on the property selection. Dormitory housing is also available at Columbia's Morningside campus at a rate of $90 per person per night plus tax. Reservations can be made online.

Sponsorship opportunities at various levels are also available to companies and organizations. An exhibition will be held on June 15–17. Further details on sponsorship and the exhibition may be obtained on the conference website.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Call for papers: Central Regional Meeting 2024
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Midwest Regional Meeting 2017
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
90th ACS Colloid & Surface Science Symposium

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE