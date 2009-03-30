Colloid, Surface Chemistry Joint Meeting

THE INTERNATIONAL Association of Colloid & Interface Scientists and the ACS Division of Colloid & Surface Chemistry will come together on June 14–19 at Columbia University's Morningside campus in New York City to host the Joint 13th International Conference on Surface & Colloid Science/83rd Colloid & Surface Science Symposium. The conference will bring together top researchers and technologists presenting research on a wide range of topics that come under the umbrella of colloid and surface science.
The meeting will include invited plenary and oral presentations, contributed papers, and posters. It will feature symposia on dynamics, surfactants and supermolecular assemblies, biology and health sciences, nanotechnology and engineering at the nanoscale, environmental colloid and interfacial processes, and future directions in colloid and surface science. The conference website, which contains meeting information, is acswebcontent.acs.org/colloid.
Early registration has closed. Registration fees are $795 for members, $895 for nonmembers, $250 for students, and $100 for guests. After June 1, attendees may register on-site. Further details on registration are available online.
Housing reservations will be taken until May 13. Blocks of rooms have been reserved at the Doubletree Fort Lee and the Holiday Inn George Washington Bridge-Fort Lee, both in New Jersey, and at the Hotel Newton and the Sheraton New York Hotel & Towers, both in New York City. Rates range from $125 to $299 per night plus a 15–17.75% room and occupancy tax (subject to change) depending on the property selection. Dormitory housing is also available at Columbia's Morningside campus at a rate of $90 per person per night plus tax. Reservations can be made online.
Sponsorship opportunities at various levels are also available to companies and organizations. An exhibition will be held on June 15–17. Further details on sponsorship and the exhibition may be obtained on the conference website.
