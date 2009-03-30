Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Court Supports New Patent Office Rules

by Glenn Hess
March 30, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has largely overturned a lower court's decision to set aside rule changes adopted by the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office in 2007 that seek to improve patent quality and reduce a large and growing backlog of unexamined applications. In a 2-1 decision, the appeals panel said three of the four regulations were within the patent office's authority. GlaxoSmithKline challenged the rules before they took effect, arguing that PTO can issue procedural rules but cannot make substantive changes to the patent process. The regulations upheld by the appeals court put limits on the number of claims an inventor can make about what a patent covers and on the number of times an inventor can request a reexamination of a rejected patent application. But the court struck down a rule that would have limited the number of times an inventor can file a "continuation," the process used to amend a patent application. Briefs filed in support of GSK's lawsuit by pharmaceutical and biotechnology trade associations contend that the new PTO rules will undermine the strong patent protection that encourages financial investment in new drug development. GSK says it is disappointed with the outcome and is reviewing its options.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Process for challenging patent validity scrutinized
Process for resolving U.S. patent disputes stays
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
High Court Sides With Teva In Patent Dispute

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE